Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are back in the rumour mill. This time around, fans are speculating that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star could be expecting after her fiance shared an interesting photo to his Instagram story.

On Sunday, December 26th, the Blink 182 drummer uploaded a picture of his festively decorated home, with How the Grinch Stole Christmas playing on the television. Although it wasn't the focal point of the photo, observant internet sleuths happened to notice a small baby bottle with what looks like milk in the bottom right corner.





"Hi @travisbarker you can't just post a pic of a baby bottle and be like 'Imma just leave this here,'" a curious follower wrote under their screenshot of the 46-year-old's story. As Page Six notes, the recently engaged couple hasn't officially announced that they're expecting, although Kourt made the decision to freeze her eggs a few years back, so the idea of them having a baby together isn't entirely absurd.

Since it's unlikely that the mother of three gave birth, eyes have turned to 24-year-old Kylie Jenner, who's been carrying her second child with Astroworld artist, Travis Scott. Her due date has never been made public knowledge, although she has shared more of her pregnancy journey with fans this time around than she did with their first child, 3-year-old Stormi Webster.

@travisbarker/Instagram

"Y'all peep that baby bottle in Travis Barker's IG story? $20 Kylie had that baby," a Twitter user posted earlier this evening. Interestingly enough, both Kourtney and Kylie were absent from this year's annual Kardashian Christmas card, along with Kendall, and Kanye West.





Kourt and her man didn't totally skip out on the festivities, though – they teamed up with mom Kris Jenner for an upbeat cover of "Jingle Bells," which saw the family matriarch show off her singing skills while Travis banged the drums and the socialite jingled her bells. Have a listen below.

[Via]