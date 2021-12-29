Travis Scott has lost brand deals, including Dior, Cacti, and more in the weeks following the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. He has also been named in over three-hundred lawsuits, which are angling for billions of dollars in damages. The 30-year-old rapper has profusely apologized, sending his condolences to the families of the victims and offering to pay for the funerals. Cancel culture has targeted Travis in recent weeks though and it will be difficult for him to mount a comeback following this.

Following the announcement of Rolling Loud Miami 2022, some hip-hop fans believe that Travis Scott could be making his return to the stage as a headliner at the event. Previously, he performed as a headliner at Rolling Loud New York 2021, as well as other iterations of the festival. A tweet that was sent out from the official Rolling Loud account on Twitter may be hinting at La Flame's return-- or, at least, that's what some people are thinking.

"This early bird presale is for the ragers that trust the process," said the tweet, which some believe could be foreshadowing Travis' placement on the lineup. After all, he does call his fans "ragers." "Every lineup we drop is a hit so just know..." said a follow-up tweet.

Aside from this, Rolling Loud previously tweeted out a cactus emoji, which is also part of Travis' brand, when Kanye West performed "Praise God" as a surprise guest at Rolling Loud San Bernadino. They went on to "like" several quote tweets about the "SICKO MODE" rapper.

It will be interesting to see how people react if Travis returns to the stage at Rolling Loud Miami 2022. Rolling Loud organizers have not issued any confirmation that he will be there as this remains simply a fan-fueled rumor. Do you want to see him perform again?

