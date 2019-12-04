The link between hip hop and luxury fashion is stronger than ever before. Gucci Mane recently teamed up with Gucci for a long-overdue collab. A$AP Rocky served as the face of Dior Homme. Megan Thee Stallion appeared in Coach's latest holiday campaign. The list goes on. Bottom line is that it's no longer surprising at all to see your favorite rappers sitting front row at high-end fashion shows.

Before Art Basel officially kicks off on Thursday (Dec. 5), Dior Men held their Pre-Fall 2020 Runaway show in Miami. The esteemed fashion house put together a star-studded guest list for the event, with the biggest names across the arts showing up in new Dior items. Travis Scott, Pusha T, DJ Khaled, Playboi Carti, James Blake, Swizz Beats, Kim Kardashian West and Christian Combs were some of the notable invitees. King Push showed up in coke white attire, rocking a new model of Dior's saddle bag, which has experienced a strong resurgence this past year. Travis - who was recently photographed by Dior Men's creative director, Kim Jones, for Bazaar - showed up wearing Dior's yet-to-be-released collaboration with Jordan Brand, which was unveiled at the event yesterday. The Air Jordan 1 with a Dior print on the swoosh made one of its first appearances on social media in Travis' Instagram post. Expect the sneaker to be the most coveted item from Dior next season.

Check out some of the looks from yesterday's show below.

