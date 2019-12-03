French luxury goods company Dior has joined forces with Jordan Brand for a super exclusive Air Jordan 1 collab that is rumored to release in 2020. According to sneaker source @SoleFed, the luxury Air Jordan 1s will be limited to just 1,000 pairs, each of which will reportedly retail for $2,000.

On Tuesday, Travis Scott and others took to instagram to share a first look at the Dior x Air Jordan 1 collab, revealing a white and grey leather colorway highlighted by a subtle Dior print all over the tongue and a black Dior print on the Nike swoosh. The kicks also come equipped with grey laces, "Air Dior" branding on the wings logo and tongue, an icy blue outsole and a chrome hang tags.

Jordan Brand and Dior have not yet announced any official release details but you already know this collab will be an extremely valuable sneaker on the resale market. Catch a first look at the kicks in the twitter and IG posts embedded below and stay tuned for new images + release info.