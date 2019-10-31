Travis Scott concerts are known to get a little bit crazy. They seem to have tamed down just a bit since he started selling out arenas across America. However, Travis Scott himself is still committed to giving 100% at every single one of his shows. Unfortunately, that recently resulted in an injury for the rapper himself. The rapper's Rolling Loud set was getting so lit that at one point, Travis Scott slipped and busted his knee. He still continued you on with the show but apparently, there was a possibility he needed surgery.

Whether or not he needed surgery is unclear but it looks like his recovery is impeding his ability to perform. The rapper took to Twitter to share some unfortunate news with his fans out in Las Vegas. The rapper, who was supposed to headline Day N Vegas Festival, has pulled out of the gig due to his recent injury. "TO ALL RAGERS AT @DayNVegas2019 IM SORRY THAT I CANT PULL UP BUT I PROMISE TO BE BACK SO SOON ON GANG," he tweeted.

Even though Travis Scott won't be at the festival, Day N Vegas got themselves an arguably better replacement. Future andMetro Boomin will be headlining the festival together on Saturday. Friday night will have J. Cole headlining and to close out on Sunday, Kendrick Lamar.

Peep Travis Scott's tweet below.