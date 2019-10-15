Travis Scott was one of the many acts to hit the stage at this past weekend's Rolling Loud stop-off in New York and during his performance of “Butterfly Effect,” he landed on his knee the wrong way, leading to an injury. In true Travis fashion, he finished his set despite his immobility and now TMZ is reporting that surgery may very well have to happen.

According to the publication, Travis paid a visit to L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute to see Dr. Neal ElAttrache where he was diagnosed with a dislocated knee since his patellar tendon suffered a tear. Apparently doctors want to wait a day or two to see if surgery is really needed, since his knee may be able to heal on its own. Travis seems to be the one who's opting for the surgery route since sources tell the publication that he wants to be able to play basketball.



Scott Legato/Getty Images

In other Travis news, his latest release "Highest In The Room" unseated Lizzo's #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

"Much of what I do is confusing to people at first, and I know that when I let my sounds out," Travis recently told GQ. "I know I'm ahead of the game, but as a trailblazer you're too late when the trend is there, even if the music is more successful."