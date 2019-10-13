Saturday evening, Travis Scott was tasked with closing out Day 1 of Rolling Loud New York.

During the performance, Scott as running through his "BUTTERFLY EFFECT" smash before he made the wrong move, jumping and landing on his right knee.

Always the performer, the injury he appeared to have sustained didn't keep him from completing his set at Citi Field in its entirety.

"I ain’t gonna lie, I think I just broke my knee right now," he would stop to say. "But this show cannot stop just yet.”

blockquote class="twitter-tweet">

Travis Scott legitimately believes he broke his knee right now at Rolling Loud but refuses to let the show stop 🥺

pic.twitter.com/CTRGbb1jfv

— LA FLAME FANPAGE 🎠 (@bathingrage) October 13, 2019

He would reiterate this sentiment while closing out the set with a rendition of "SICKO MODE"

"Nothing can ever stop this show."

According to concertgoers in attendance, the rapper was seen wearing a knee brace during the performance. Scott would later confirm this by uploading a photo of himself sporting the knee brace onstage with a caption reading, "The ride never ends."

Next, He is set to complete his Wish You Were Here tour with three more scheduled dates throughout the remainder of the year, taking the ASTROWORLD show to Las Vegas for the Day N Vegas festival, Houston for his own ASTROWORLD festival, and closing out the run at Sandtunes Gold Coast in Australia.