Trav Taps Young Thug, NAV, Tory Lanez, & More On New Project "Nothing Happens Overnight"

Trav is one of those artists who is constantly blessing his fans with brand new music. The artist has been known for his mix of bars and melodies so it should be no surprise that he is bringing that very same aesthetic to his new project called "Nothing Happens Overnight."

This mixtape is 12 tracks long and has some features from some of the biggest artists in rap. For instance, we get Young Thug on "Geed U," Lil Durk on "Real N***a Party," Tory Lanez on "You Choose," NAV on "Pradaaa Shoes," and French Montana as well as Jim Jones On "Owed To Me."

Fans of Trav are certainly going to enjoy this one so be sure to stream it, below.

Tracklist:

1. Nothing Happens Overnight

2. 02 Carter

3. Geed U (ft. Young Thug)

4. Bankroll

5. Real N***a Party (ft. Lil Durk)

6. TCL

7. Mexico

8. Rent Due

9. You Choose (ft. Tory Lanez)

10. Pradaaa Shoes (ft. NAV)

11. Owed To Me (ft. French Montana & Jim Jones)

12. Streets Don't Love You