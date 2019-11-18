The fact that SpaceGhostPurrp is out here making threats on video, waving a gun around and allowing a little girl to reach for the weapon is truly problematic. SGP has enjoyed quite a historic career already, being viewed as one of the most influential rappers/producers to have come out of Florida. In recent years though, the young man has been having some serious problems getting along with his peers. This year alone, Purrp has hurled threats at both A$AP Rocky and Denzel Curry, spitting the most absurd so-called "facts" ever. Now, Tory Lanez is receiving the brunt of his anger.



David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images

In a new video uploaded to SpaceGhostPurrp's YouTube profile, he addresses Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, condemning him for allegedly writing an entire album about his girlfriend. "I got your girl, bruh," he said. "She with a real n***a. You over here making love songs about her. She’s over here kicking it with me. You gotta get your mind, right." Throughout the rant, SGP can be seen with a handgun in his grip, pointing it at the camera and threatening to use it on Fargo.

"You so much of a bitch I'll shoot you in your leg...and have you walk around with one leg," he said to Lanez, according to XXL. Some of the remarks being made in this video are very disturbing. Hopefully, Purrp was just joking. So far, Tory has not responded to the criticism.