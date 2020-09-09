Details continue to be uncovered regarding the shooting incident between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez from this summer.

In the latest unravelment, a text message sent from Tory to Megan mere hours after the incident has been released.

According to TMZ, who allegedly saw the text message, Tory messaged Megan fifteen hours after the shooting while the Houston rapper was still in the hospital. He did not offer up a reason as to why he allegedly fired his gun at her multiple times, simply blaming alcohol for the incident.



"I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart," reportedly said Tory in the text message. "I was just too drunk. None the less shit should have never happened and I can't change what did. I just feel horrible. Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk."

As you surely know by now, Tory was accused by Megan of firing shots at her feet as she tried to exit his chauffeur-driven SUV. They were leaving a house party in the Hollywood Hills.

What do you think Megan replied to these messages if anything?

