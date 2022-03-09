Are you ready for another Tory Lanez season? The rapper-singer has delivered several projects over the last few years, including his popular capsule collection. There was The New Toronto 3, Loner, Alone At Prom, VVS Capsule, We Outside, and Daystar—and those are only the releases from 2020 on. It doesn't look as if the push is slowing down anytime soon because a recent tweet by Lanez suggested that he's still in the studio working on his next hit.

It is unclear if Lanez is preparing a studio LP or a mixtape, but he shared that it should be a banger.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"It’s a time where I feel like a lot of n*ggas played me and betrayed me," Lanez tweeted yesterday (March 7) "And on top of that .. I just got out a crazy break up ......the music bout to be stupid."

His fans were quick to share their excitement while others continue to speculate about his ongoing case involving Megan Thee Stallion. It has been over a year that Lanez has been fighting to maintain his freedom, and his career hasn't wavered over the controversy. His albums have continued to do well and his supporters have been solid, so it will be interesting to hear if Lanez drops names on people he feels turned their backs on him.