Tory Lanez is once again reaffirming his stance that he did not shoot Megan Thee Stallion. In response to a comment on Instagram asking about the situation, Lanez responded with a lengthy statement on the matter and his recent album, Daystar.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

"I realize that not every body heard me say 'no I did not' on my album," he wrote, "... becuz they mistaked [sic] a black man expressing his innocence for insensitivity ... as if we ain't all fighting the same fight, as if exiling a successful man is the answer to a problem bigger than him ... you'll get more than u need to know when court resume."

Lanez released Daystar in September, several months after the incident with Megan Thee Stallion. Despite the controversy, he claims the album is selling well, at least according to Spotify Wrapped.

Megan The Stallion also released new music which refers to the shooting. "You shot a 5'10" bitch, with a .22/Talkin' 'bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren't pellets," she raps on her album, Good News. "A pussy n***a with a pussy gun in his feelings/OK, he in the backseat and he keep callin' me a bitch (He a bitch)/We all know this shit, I coulda came back with (Lil' ass n***a)."

Lanez is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 20.

