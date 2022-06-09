Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion's trial is set to take place on September 14th of this year. As many of you know already, Tory will be on trial for allegedly shooting Meg back in the summer of 2020. There has been a lot of back and forth over this whole ordeal and many still don't know the truth behind what happened.

About a month ago, Megan sat down with Gayle King on CBS where she offered up her perspective on what happened. Meg recalls being scared for her life, and she felt like it should never have gotten to such a dark road. "I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud, like this was one of them times where it’s like it shouldn’t have got this crazy," she said. "All I hear this man screaming is, 'dance, bitch,' and he starts shooting, and I’m just like ‘oh my God…’ like he shot a couple of times."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to reporter Nancy Dillon, Lanez was in court today for a hearing into the Megan Thee Stallion case. In the end, however, things got a bit complicated as the prosecution raised awareness about potential leaks coming out of discovery. Lanez's lawyer, Shawn Holly, was quite clear that the leaks are not coming from Tory's camp and that the artist isn't even doing discovery.

From there, it was also reported how Tory's representation feels as though Meg escalated things by going on CBS. In fact, Tory was offered interviews with CBS as a way to counter her claims, but he ultimately refused.

For now, there will be a break in the case as Lanez will be in court on July 28th. From there, the official trial will start on September 14th, and all eyes will be on that courtroom.