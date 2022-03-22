In a world where everyone seems to have causes that they support, Tory Lanez is stepping forward to add his voice to a movement. The rapper-singer has been a controversial figure in the industry as he combats allegations that he shot Megan The Stallion in the foot. While she has named him as her assailant, Lanez has maintained his innocence for nearly two years.

Recently, Lanez emerged on Twitter with a tweet that stated "protect Black men," and it seems that he is taking things a step forward by launching an online petition. We previously reported that a Change.org petition had gathered thousands of signatures as people have asked for Coachella to remove Kanye West from the line-up, and Lanez's recent move looks to be a response.



"I don’t care what y’all have to say .... WE ARE BLACK MEN ... AND WE MATTER ... don’t wait till we are all lynched , lied on and character assassinated to realize they have removed all of our legends and role models from the conversation," Lanez tweeted yesterday (March 21). Then, he shared his petition that hosted the title, "Keep our Black Men on Coachella and all other festivals."

He expounded on his position in the description:

"We are watching the industry and fake cancel culture remove all of our legendary black men , black celebrities and black moguls .....from festivals , from our culture and from our lives ... and it starts with us .... we must make a change .. so we can keep our black men thriving ...we stood for equal rights of black men 2 years ago with GEORGE FLOYD .. what changed from 'then to now' in regards of the protection of BLACK MEN ... 'a man is not his craft ... and the craft should never be judged by the man' don’t let them use our personal life situations to make fake stories that have been misconstrued to hinder and taint our legacies .... STAND FOR US ... WE ARE THE BACK BONE OF CULTURE . If we lose this fight we lose the HEAD of the same culture that we have known and loved and OWNED for the last 2000 years ... the BLACK MAN NEEDS TO BE PROTECTED . The first step is PROTECTING OUR CULTURE !! HELP US"

Once again, fans have fired off mixed reactions which have caused debates online, especially among Hip Hop fans. Check it out below.

