The public often attempts to mobilize in order to enact some form of change, and this time, thousands of people have set their sights on Kanye West. The billionaire rapper has been the subject of headlines for decades as he is known for unfiltered commentary on all things pop culture. West is one of the most celebrated musicians in the world with accomplishments that no one else will ever match, but his split from Kim Kardashian has resulted in mixed reactions from the public.

Someone decided to launch a Change.org petition where they openly called for West to be removed from Coachella's line-up. The rapper is set to headline the California festival but following his recent remarks about Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah, D.L. Hughley, and others, over 4,000 people have signed the petition.

The petition reads:

"We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform. Please sign & share!"

Meanwhile, West was reportedly suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after his most recent posts. Many of his supporters have contested the decision, including West's "Eazy" collaborator The Game who penned a lengthy message. It looks as if West's page has been reinstated now that all of his posts have been removed.

