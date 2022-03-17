It was only a matter of time before Steve Harvey entered the chat. This week has been yet another uproar for Kanye West as he has targeted his fellow entertainers who have criticized his behavior. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah shared his opinions about the ongoing public drama involving West and the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and Noah deemed it to be "terrifying" harassment. Comedian and radio host D.L. Hughley also called out West, accusing the Rap mogul of stalking his ex while the world watched.

West didn't appreciate the comments and shared several social media posts insulting them both, as well as a few more aimed at Pete Davidson. He referred to Hughley as a "has been" and insinuated he wasn't all that funny. The exchange hasn't gone unnoticed by Steve Harvey.

Harvey and Hughley's close relationship dates back decades as they would tour the stand-up comedy circuit together. In 2000, they starred in the Spike Lee-directed classic The Original Kings of Comedy along with Cedric the Entertainer and Bernie Mac, and everyone in the group has gone on to have successful careers that include their own television shows.

While on The Steve Harvey Morning Show this week, Harvey addressed the social media conflict between West and Hughley and offered a bit of advice for the rapper. West wrote on social media that he can "afford to hurt" Hughley, and Harvey, nor Hughley, has taken the threat lightly.

"Look, man, c'mon dog. Pull up, man. It ain't what you want," Harvey said on his show. "If yall do get to scrappin', all my cash on DL. We from an ass-whoopin' era. DL ain't ya problem. Don't go out there against that man's family." West has reportedly been suspended from his Instagram account after Meta disciplined him for bullying, harassment, and hate speech.



