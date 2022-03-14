It was another eventful weekend in the world of Kanye West. The famed musician and designer shared a series of videos on Sunday morning divulging his troubles with Kim Kardashian over the custody of their four children. It began with issues over North West's TikTok account before Ye claimed Kim wouldn't allow North to join him at a variety of events, including yesterday's Sunday Service. Eventually, it spiralled into a full on war of words involving D.L. Hughley and Pete Davidson, who sent Ye a photo of himself in bed with Kim.



Michael Reaves/Getty Images

At one point, Kanye went out to say that he called and texted a slew of people for advice, and Tory Lanez apparently stepped up to the plate. "I called a bunch of people I knew and the best advice I got was right now was from Tory Lanez," Ye said, "and he just said to pray and ask God to speak through me."

People immediately turned Tory Lanez into a trending topic on Twitter as they heckled Ye for calling the embattled Canadian artist in the midst of a family crisis. One person tweeted, "Idk who on Kanye PR team but he can’t be out starting videos with he took advice from Tory lanez."

"there should never be a problem with a man saying that the best advice he heard was to “ STOP AND PRAY FOR DIRECTION FROM GOD FIRST “ God doesn’t choose his MESSENGERS conventionally or biased ... Long as the message got to him . Gods work is done .. no matter who it comes from," Lanez responded.

Check out the tweet below.