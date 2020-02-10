Tory Lanez has been moving at a breakneck pace. Mere months removed from the release of his throwback tape Chixtape 5, Tory Lanez has already begun teasing the arrival of his next project. Once again, the Canadian rapper appears to be revisiting an ongoing series, this time the more-rap focused The New Toronto. Taking to Instagram, Lanez emphatically kicked off the hype train, captioning a Twitter post with the simple yet effective: "THE NEW TORONTO 3 ?!?!????!?????????"

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It's entirely possible we've already seen a few glimpses at the upcoming drop, which may or may not be inspired by the resurgence of drill music. Especially given the vibes of his latest singles "Broke In A Minute" and "K Lo K," which features Fivio Foreign with the assist. I's never easy to tell with Tory, who seems to fling himself headfirst into artistic whims if and when they strike. For all we know, he's simultaneously juggling another New Toronto, a new solo album, and a sixth chapter of The Chixtape series.

Still, a gambler might look to New Toronto 3 being next up on Tory's itinerary, in light of recent revelations. Are you excited to see whatever he's whipping up, or is his unrelenting pace leaving cause for concern?