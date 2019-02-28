the new toronto 3
- Music VideosTory Lanez Doesn't Give A F*ck In "Stupid Again" VideoTory Lanez releases the creative and cinematic video for "Stupid Again."By Alex Zidel
- GramTory Lanez Won't Be Attending Functions That Require Him To Bring A WeaponTory Lanez shared on Instagram that if an event requires him to bring his gun, he doesn't need to be there.By Erika Marie
- MusicTory Lanez Earns Third No. 1 Album With "The New Toronto 3"Tory Lanez has much to celebrate after learning that "The New Toronto 3" landed him his third No. 1 album—the first album to chart in the series.By Erika Marie
- NewsTory Lanez Brings Conor McGregor Levels Of Energy On "Stupid Again"Tory Lanez has officially released "The New Toronto 3," which includes the stand-out "Stupid Again."By Alex Zidel
- GramTory Lanez Apologizes For Dumbing Down Everything Before "Chixtape 5"Tory Lanez is escaping his deal with Interscope Records and he has no problem putting them on blast one last time.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Reveals "The New Toronto 3" Tracklist With Only Two FeaturesTory Lanez is all set to release his next project "The New Toronto 3" on Friday, April 10.By Erika Marie
- NewsTory Lanez Spills His Heart Out On "Who Needs Love"Tory Lanez is releasing his new album "The New Toronto 3" next week but before that, he's bouncing a fresh single called "Who Needs Love."By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Out Of His Deal After New Album ReleaseTory Lanez is set to become a label "free agent" once he releases "The New Toronto 3" this month.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Announces "New Toronto 3" Release DateTory Lanez shares the release date and cover artwork for his new project "The New Toronto 3."By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentTory Lanez "The New Toronto 3": What To ExpectWith Tory Lanez's "The New Toronto 3" on the horizon, we speculate what you'll be able to expect from the album.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTory Lanez Teases "New Toronto 3" With Murderous BarsTory Lanez is keeping his blade to the grindstone with some savage bars from "The New Toronto 3." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTory Lanez Is Already Teasing "The New Toronto 3"Tory Lanez is Toronto's most prolific. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTory Lanez Promises Musical Onslaught Starting In March: "Chixtape 5" & MoreTory Lanez isn't kicking up his feet anytime soon.By Devin Ch