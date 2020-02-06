Tory Lanez Gets Wavy On New Banger "Broke In A Minute"

Following the recent arrival of the critically acclaimed Chixtape 5, Tory Lanez appears to be gearing up for another release. While it's unclear if he's got a full album in the works, the Canadian rapper has come through with another new single in as many weeks. This time he's coming through with "Broke In A Minute," available as of this moment in select international markets.

Once again Tory is feeling himself, taking to some wavy video-game music for a major flexing session. Any romantic inclination he might have had on Chixtape 5 has been replaced with maddening hedonism. At this point, Tory is swiping right nonstop with a bottle in hand. "When I was broke, man, she fronted, then I got rich and I hit it," he raps, a lesson of cause and effect if there ever were one. In essence, "Broke In A Minute" feels like a street single, hard-hitting and celebratory. A good sign for those eagerly anticipating Tory to get back on his BS.

Quotable Lyrics

Damn, bitch do scams on bd

Bands in my hand look pretty

Hit another band on the Gram, I'm litty

When I was broke, man, she fronted

Then I got rich and I hit it

Homie, I don't dance, I jiggy