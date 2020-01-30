mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tory Lanez Dabbles In Brooklyn Drill With Fivio Foreign For "K Lo K"

Alex Zidel
January 30, 2020 11:22
Tory Lanez releases his first single of the new year.


Toronto rapper Tory Lanez announced last night that he would be impacting the world with some new music, calling on buzzing star Fivio Foreign for some drill vibes on the boisterous "K Lo K." Last year featured some solid output on the part of Lanez, including his much-anticipated Chixtape 5. The Canadian star takes no breaks, always entertaining offers for features while crafting his next masterpiece. Striking tonight, Lanez will officially be dropping his first single of the new year, coming through with "K Lo K," which is currently only available in select international markets.

Tory Lanez and Fivio Foreign have collaborated in the past, uniting for the "Big Drip" remix. "K Lo K" is being marketed as a single from Tory Lanez featuring the Brooklyn standout, perhaps easing us into a project rollout for the Torontonian. 

Listen to a preview of the track, or stream it below. Let us know if you're vibing with it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Big drip, drippin'
Fast car, dippin'
Skrrting, driftin'
I had to push you to the limit
She been on me for a minute
When I'm in it, I'm in it to win it
Fivy givin' lessons, listen 

