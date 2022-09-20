Tory Lanez will no longer be apart of the "Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam" after his alleged altercation with August Alsina. Over the weekend, the "I Luv This Sh*t" singer took to social media to reveal that the Toronto born rapper had punched him in the face, leaving him with a bloody lip and bruised face. Although Tory denied the claims, footage showed the Chixtape star attempting to greet August before the fight went down.

Tory Lanez in Las Vegas, Nevada 2022- Greg Doherty/Getty Images

On Monday (September 19), the tour's creator Rip Michaels confirmed August's claims that he was assaulted by Tory after the Chicago show, and has opted to cut the 30-year old rapper from the tour completely. Michaels told TMZ that August missed his performance the day after the incident because the assault landed him in urgent care. "There was no fight," Michaels told reporters. "[August] was sucker punched by Tory Lanez."

The comedian also added that even though Tory denied the claims, he was extremely apologetic after the altercation. August reportedly made up for the missed show by giving out free tickets to fans. The quarrel comes in the midst of Tory prepping to go trial for his felony assault charge against Megan Thee Stallion after allegedly shooting her in the foot in 2020.

Earlier this week, the rapper/singer's trial date was rescheduled because his lawyer is currently busy handling another case. No word on whether or not August will press charges on Tory and his team. However, he did post some encouraging words that his mother sent him as he heals from the bumps and bruises he attained from the altercation. He captioned the loving message, "Everybody stay safe, strive hard to believe in yourself and Jesus, and be sure to heal."

