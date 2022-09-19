The big story taking over the internet within Hip Hop today is the incident involving Tory Lanez and August Alsina. According to a detailed post by Alsina, after rejecting Lanez's handshake, the Canadian artist later attacked him, causing him severe injuries. Alsina showed a bloody, busted lip as well as gashes to his arm and knee, but Lanez returned multiple times to say he has no idea what the singer was talking about.

However, there has been a video floating around of Alsina ignoring Lanez and what was said to be Lanez immediately after the altercation. While viewers speculate online, Pitchfork reports that this could spell a heap of new trouble for Lanez.



The outlet stated that they received a statement from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office and it could escalate Lanez's other legal woes.

“We are aware of the allegations that the defendant attacked artist August Alsina and are investigating these claims,” the statement read. “The allegations are serious and will be thoroughly examined.”

Meanwhile, as Lanez denies culpability, it is unclear for this may affect his case with Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez faces charges including felony assault in the 2020 shooting where Megan named her former friend as the person who shot her in the foot. He has pleaded not guilty and is currently out on bond. He has had his bail increased

