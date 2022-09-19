A new video circulating on social media shows August Alsina appear to ignore Tory Lanez as he attempts to shake hands. The clip comes after Alsina alleged that Lanez assaulted him for ignoring a request to "dap him up."

In the clip, Lanez keeps his hand raised as Alsina walks by, clearly disappointed to be ignored. A girl wearing red eventually comes in to shake hands with Lanez in Alsina's stead.

Manny Carabel / Getty Images

Alsina explained his side of the story in a post on Instagram from the weekend.

"I assumed he didn't like me, that's all," Alsina captioned a picture of himself.

Lanez later denied that the incident ever took place, telling DJ Akademiks: "I don't even know what the kid is talking about. I don't know if he is doing promo, I don't know what that n***a is talking about."

In response, Alsina shared several photos of the injuries he sustained during the altercation.

"Me after a toupee’d sneak attack then being man handled by buku security one deep, as the jealous leprechaun run’s back off into the building," Alsina captioned the post, which showed bloody photos of a busted lip and more.

Check out the video of Alsina seeming to ignore Lanez below.