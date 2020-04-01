Quarantine Radio was already a hit on Tuesday (March 31), but Tory Lanez wanted to end the month going head-to-head with French Montana. Since everyone has been stuck inside due to the COVID-19 quarantine, artists have been hosting living room concerts and fun music battles. We've watched as Timbaland and Swizz Beatz played their greatest hits, along with Hit-Boy and Boi-1da who had viewers grooving on Instagram Live. Tory Lanez has been entertaining tens of thousands of Instagram users for days now as he's introduced his Quarantine Radio, and he kicked things up a notch by challenging French Montana to a battle.

The two artists shared a split-screen on Instagram Live, but before everything went down, Tory Lanez admitted that he knew French Montana was coming in hot with all of his hits. "@frenchmontana I AINT DUCKING NOTHING !!!!" Tory joked in a caption. "Lmaooo let’s go ! I ain’t underestimating u either . U think u slick with your 100023763 million features and remixes !!! I’m betting on my self let’s goo !!!!!!!!"

Following the battle, Tory was quick to admit defeat. "WINNER !!!!!!!! I give my vote to @frenchmontana," he wrote in a caption to a photo of Montana. "I ain’t gone lie I knew my OG was gone win off time in the game alone ... was mad fun !!! 😂😂 QUARANTINE RADIO COMES BACK THURSDAY LETS GO !!!!!!!! #QUARANTINE QUARANTINE QUARANTINE." Check out a few clips below and let us know who you think should have taken the crown.