Tory Lanez was named by Megan Thee Stallion as her alleged shooter several weeks ago and, since then, nobody has heard anything from the Toronto native. There have been petitions set up to deport the rapper, and people have critiqued him heavily for remaining silent. While the critics have been reasonable in asking for Tory's side of the story, especially in why he thought it was the right move to allegedly shoot Megan, it's taken him long enough to finally speak out to the world.

Out of nowhere, Tory tweeted out that he will be going live tonight to speak about what happened with Megan Thee Stallion.

"To my fans ... I’m sorry for my silence .... but respectfully .. I got time today ...... 9 PM PST," he wrote on social media.

It's likely that a lot of people will be tuned in to see what kind of claims Tory makes tonight. Until then, we'll wait.



Erik Voake/Getty Images

Earlier today, T.I. spoke about a conversation that he had with Tory following the shooting, detailing it as such: "Listen, I don’t know, man. But, I spoke to him and he said the shit didn't happen like that. I said, 'Well, you need to be saying something, bruh. How did it happen?' And he said he couldn’t say nothing about how it did actually happen. I told him I understood that. I said, 'Man, you can’t expect nobody to ignore the facts that are being presented if you don’t have any other conclusive facts that can overturn these. You got to say something, bruh.' If you ain’t going to say nothing, you can’t expect nobody else to."

Stay tuned for Tory's live session tonight.