Rumors quickly spread across social media platforms and blogs yesterday claiming that Tory Lanez was deported from the United States. This would arrive just weeks after his arrest and news of Meg's shooting came to light. And while many believed that Tory was sent back to Canada, a rep has officially cleared the air on those claims.

Speaking to XXL, a rep for Tory confirmed that he has not been deported from the U.S. He is, in fact, still in Florida where he's reportedly self-quarantining with his family.

"Tory has not been deported and is self-quarantining with his family in Florida," the statement to XXL reads. "This is a perfect example of false information being spread regarding this case, his whereabouts and his character."

IG page TheNeighborhoodTalk2 shared a similar statement from a source close to Tory Lanez. However, this alleged statement also addressed the rumors that he shot Meg Thee Stallion. "He's in good spirits and looks forward to having the truth come to light about that night and wishes nothing but the best for Meg," it read.

Shortly after Meg Thee Stallion broke her silence on the situation, many began putting the pieces together that Tory Lanez was the person who shot Meg. Fans immediately launched an online petition demanding his deportation to Canada. Given that he hasn't been charged for shooting Meg, the rumors didn't sound like they were true to begin with.

