Tom Hiddleston is very much a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, known for his villainous role as Loki in the Thor films. However, before Tom secured his role, he attempted to showcase what he could do if he were cast to star as Thor and he's recently admitted on a visit to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon that Marvel clearly picked the right star, Chris Hemsworth.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“Basically, at the time, they were looking for sort of less well-established actors so that the audience didn’t have an association,” he explained, as seen in the clip below. “They just wanted people to see these new characters, these new actors."

He added: “The remit was, if you’re over six foot and you’ve got blonde hair, you can come and have a pop at it. I never auditioned for Loki, I only ever auditioned for Thor.” Jimmy then showcased Tom's audition tape to the audience leading Tom to admit that "we can all agree that they cast the right actor."

In other Thor news, Natalie Portman recently confirmed her return to the MCU in the upcoming Thor: Love And Thunder. "I love Tessa [Thompson] and Chris [Hemsworth] so much, so it's exciting to work with them again," she said. "And I'm very excited to wield the hammer."