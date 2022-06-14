A blast from the past will occur this month when we finally get to see the cast of Martin reunite. The famed 1990s television sitcom dominated during its five seasons on the air and it has found cult-following fame in the years that have followed its 1997 series finale. We recently reported that the cast of Martin, sans the late-great star Thomas Mikal Ford, would be coming together once again for a reunion special on BET+.

While fans were quick to applaud the revisiting of the show's classic moments, some pointed out that they were surprised this actually took place considering Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell's history.

Back in the 1990s, Cambell sued Lawrence and alleged that he subjected her to verbal abuse, sexual battery, and sexual harassment. The suit was later settled out of court and their dissolved friendship and working relationship played a factor in the ending of Martin.

Following the announcement of the reunion, Campbell sat down with CBS Mornings and discussed resolving issues with Lawrence in order to move forward.

"We are—we worked really hard to reconnect, to forgive, and to really, this reunion is about a celebration of everything that we did, everything that we accomplished, and our growth as human beings," said the actress. "So, we concentrated mostly on that."

“The cast will look back on the show’s most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford,” a BET+ announcement reportedly stated. “Complete with musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, Martin: The Reunion brings back the wazzup wazzup wazzup passion fans have been waiting for.”

Check out Tisha Campbell below along with the Martin reunion trailer. Tune into the reunion on June 16.