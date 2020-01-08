Before he was one of the Bad Boys for Life, Martin Lawrence was a stand-up comedian with a dream. He gained notoriety on the touring circuit and then changed television history with his 1990s classic sitcom, Martin. Aside from the comedian, the show starred Tisha Campbell as Gina, Tichina Arnold as Pam, Carl Anthony Payne II as Cole, and the late Thomas Mikal Ford as Tommy.

For five years, Martin gave Fox one of its most popular shows on the network, but its final episodes left fans wondering what was going on behind the scenes. There was news that Tisha was suing Martin over allegations that he's sexually abused and harassed her. The comedian rarely talks about that time in his life—a rough patch that included a mental breakdown and later a three-day coma—but in a recent interview with GQ, Martin addressed the rumors.

Martin was asked about being spotted with Tisha recently. "Yeah. Because none of that was true. It was all a lot of bulls–t and—," Martin said before being interrupted. "What was bulls–t?" the reporter asked. "Just whoever’s side it was, it was bulls–t," the actor answered. He added that he and Tisha haven't had a heart-to-heart about the allegations she made against him in the past.

"We don’t need to talk about something that just didn’t happen," Martin said. "So I just decided to walk away from the show. I just decided to end it. People said that I got canceled, but that wasn’t the case. I decided to just leave the show." He added, "I love Tisha. I’ve seen her then and now, now and then, always with nothing but love. I have nothing but love for her, and I always have."