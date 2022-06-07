We're revisiting yet another TV sitcom classic and fans can't wait. After the success of reuniting the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, there have been calls for all of our favorite shows to come back together for a reunion. Will Smith and the first "Aunt Viv" Janet Hubert were at odds following her premature exit from the series all those years ago, but the world was able to see them talk things out respectfully and with love in an emotional conversation.

Back in February, it was officially announced that BET+ would be hosting a reunion of their own for the cast of Martin. The unforgettable comedy lineup included Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Carl Anthony Payne II, and the late Thomas Mikal Ford who passed away in 2016.

“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” Martin Lawrence said of the news months ago, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”

Fans should expect to see highlights from our favorite episodes, moments with celebrity guests who appeared on the series, and stories from the cast of what went on behind the scenes.

“The cast will look back on the show’s most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford,” a BET+ announcement reportedly stated. “Complete with musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, Martin: The Reunion brings back the wazzup wazzup wazzup passion fans have been waiting for.”

Lawrence and Campbell have a history that many expect to be a hot topic. Campbell reportedly filed a lawsuit against him, alleging sexual battery, sexual harassment, and verbal abuse. The suit was later settled out of court, but in recent years, they seem to be in a much better space.

Check out the trailer and let us know if you're looking forward to this reunion that makes its premiere on June 16:

