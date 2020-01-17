In a recent interview with GQ, star of Bad Boys For Life, Martin Lawrence, addressed the rumours about him and his Martin co-star, Tisha Campbell. Martin was wildly popular and aired for five seasons, so when it cane to an abrupt end, fans were confused. At the time, it was rumoured that Tisha, who played Gina, had filed a lawsuit against Martin for sexual harassment in 1997. Martin responded, indicating that, "none of that was true. It was all a lot of bullsh*t... We don't need to talk about something that just didn't happen. So I just decided to walk away from the show. I just decided to end it. People said that I got canceled, but that wasn't the case. I decided to just leave the show." However, he added, "I love Tisha. I’ve seen her then and now, now and then, always with nothing but love. I have nothing but love for her, and I always have."

It looks like the comedian was adamant that the last part of his comments about the whole ordeal was crystal clear to everyone, as he took to Instagram to further express his love for Tisha. Posting a photo of the two of them from back in their Martin days, he wrote, "Regardless of the past or any misrepresentation of it In the press, I have nothin but love for Tisha then and now. We are good and always will be! #teammartymar #yougogirl." The post received plenty of love, including a response from Tisha herself. "YOU GO BOY My fam fo life! ❤️❤️❤️," she commented, indicating that the feelings are mutual between them. Martin is currently starring in the third instalment of the Bad Boys franchise with Will Smith called Bad Boys For Life.

Tisha revealed on The Talk that she was "actually kind of shocked" by Martin's comments in the GQ interview. "I can’t go into much detail about the past because there was a confidentiality agreement, so the gag order says no," she revealed. "I hit him up. He called me within a minute … He was like, 'Don’t read into what it is, there’s a lot of people that’s trying to bring up the past, and trying to make it news today. But, you know T, we’re good. I love you and I love your family.'" Tisha repeats that she isn't "going to go into details" and wants to "respect his privacy" as well as hers. " I will say, by the end of it, it was nothing but laughter and healing," she revealed. "And I got a chance to experience that. And I’m so glad we’re in a good place right now." In the lawsuit, she accused Martin of "repeated and escalating sexual harassment, sexual battery and violent threats." Martin denied the allegations, and they ultimately settled out of court.