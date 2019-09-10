When T.I. announced his ExpediTIously podcast, that focuses on social justice issues and "critical issues that impact us a society," true fans of the rapper rejoiced since it's the kind of content T.I. has been commenting on for some time. Tip brought the podcast to life after he admitted that his social media platform and reactions simply "wasn’t robust enough to flush out" his ideas.



"In order to give those ideas a fair chance to breathe, I think my opinion requires a little more time and dialogue," he said. After the first episode debuted on Apple Music, that featured LL Cool J, Ice Cube, and Tiny, Tip's podcast jumped to #1 on the charts. Since the debut episode, a new conversation has been released that hears T.I. and Rick Ross discuss "snitching," steadying the podcast on the charts.

“I think any time you share your perspective and open your views and opinions with the world, it’s impossible not to learn something,” the "Whatever You Like" rapper added. “I think a lot of people are going to be surprised with the diversity of my personality, and how dark my sense of humor is!”

