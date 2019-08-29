T.I. is getting into the podcast game. The rapper recently teased a new project titled ExpediTiously which he revealed was the title of his upcoming podcast. Tip's new podcast, which takes its name from his infamous rant about Kodak Black, is set to address and discuss social issues, relationships, and "critical issues that impact us a society." The podcast is set to launch on September 5th exclusively on Apple Music and Podcast One.

It's a big move for T.I. but one that isn't all that shocking. Along with being a rapper, he's a known activist in his community and frequently uses his platform to address civil rights and social issues. “I’m becoming more and more known for my opinions,” he told People. “I looked at my interactions on social media and realized that that platform wasn’t robust enough to flush out my ideas. In order to give those ideas a fair chance to breathe, I think my opinion requires a little more time and dialogue.”

Given his status in the rap game, his podcast will touch on a wide range of issues and include some high profile names such as J. Cole, Tameka Harris & more.

“I think any time you share your perspective and open your views and opinions with the world, it’s impossible not to learn something,” he said. “I think a lot of people are going to be surprised with the diversity of my personality, and how dark my sense of humor is!”

Tip's new podcast drops next month. Are you excited?