It seems clear that Tiffany Haddish would like to put this case behind her and according to a new report, there may be an end in sight. Haddish has been subjected to public scrutiny along with fellow comedian Aries Spears after they were named in a lawsuit. Two siblings took the actors to court after alleging that when they were minors, seven and 14 years old, they starred in separate comedy skits that they claim were inappropriate. One of the videos resurfaced online that showed Spears portraying a pedophile as he lusted after the seven-year-old boy.

Both Haddish and Spears have spoken about the case, calling it a shakedown. We previously reported that the siblings were edging closer to a settlement with Haddish, and now, RadarOnline states that one has been reached.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

The outlet reported that Haddish and her accusers "worked out the deal privately," adding that they have also "blocked the public from seeing the original complaint." It was said to have been Haddish's decision to take this to federal court where documents were sealed due to "several photographs of a minor John in an undressed state."

In court documents, the siblings recognized that Haddish was friends with their mother and alleged that Haddish would say she was taking the kids to auditions when "in reality she was having them film skits that were sexually inappropriate."

Details regarding the purported settlement have not been shared. It is unclear how this would affect Spears. Neither Haddish nor Spears has spoken about this report at the time of this publication.

Check out Haddish's initial statement about the lawsuit below.

