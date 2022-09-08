These last few weeks have been a whirlwind for Aries Spears and it didn't look like he saw any of it coming. He found his first bit of 2022 viral fame after his remarks about Lizzo's weight circulated online, and the backlash earned Spears tongue-lashings from around the world. This was a catalyst for his ongoing social media spat with fellow comedian Mike Epps, but the paint wasn't even dry on that controversy when it was learned that he was named in a lawsuit alongside Tiffany Haddish.

The pair of actors have been accused of grooming and molesting two children back in 2013 and 2014. At the time, the children were 14 (girl) and 7 (boy), and according to Haddish, she paid their mother, her former friend Trizah Morris, to have the siblings appear in two comedy skits, one of which was about pedophilia.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

Yesterday (September 7), Haddish's case was updated by Hollywood Unlocked, which claimed that the actress was ready for the truth to come out. "I wanted to take responsibility and I was tired of being extorted," she reportedly said, adding that she was "relieved" when the skit surfaced. This came after she already penned a statement on her Instagram, and now, Spears wants to speak on the allegations, as well.

"Listen, obviously, for legal reasons, I really can't talk about anything at this time," said the comedian on the Spears & Steinberg Podcast. "I just wanna say to all the loyal listeners, thank you guys for your support and for your love. Listen, this is an extortion case. This is a shakedown. We won't be shaken down."

According to The Los Angeles Times, Spears and Haddish's accusers have written a letter to the District Attorney, asking for the comedians to be arrested.

Check out Spears below.