When our friends are in trouble, it's a natural response to come to their defense. However, people have taken issue with Jason Lee over a tweet related to the recent lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The Hollywood Unlocked boss has been good friends with Haddish for some time, and it isn't difficult to find photos of them on social media as they travel the globe or pose on red carpets.

We have been reporting on the ongoing lawsuit filed against Haddish and Spears related to comedy skits that they created nearly 10 years ago. Siblings who were reportedly 14 and seven at the time are taking the actors to court, alleging that they were groomed and molested while filming.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

Haddish has released statements about the case, including one through Hollywood Unlocked where she claimed she was "relieved" that the controversial "Through a Pedophile's Eyes" skit surfaced because she no longer wanted to be extorted. She and Spears faced global ridicule following the skit's viral moment, and during the social media chaos, Lee sent out a tweet that caused a divide.

"The internet is a wild playground," he said. "The skit is clearly trash but there’s a conversation not happening because details are missing. Oh, and I’m going to reveal the people behind the lawsuit. No John or Jane Does here."

The accusers are obviously now adults, so some argued that they should be revealed. However, others suggested that are listed as Does in the lawsuit on purpose, and exposing them could only make the situation worse, not better.

Check it out below.