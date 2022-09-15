There's another twist in the legal case being stacked against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The comedians have come under fire over skits they were in involved in back in 2013 and 2014 that reportedly starred two children: a 7-year-old boy and his 14-year-old sister. The siblings are now adults and, under the names John and Jane Doe, have filed a lawsuit against the comedians. The pair alleged that they were groomed and sexually assaulted during filming.

One of the skits, "Through a Pedophile's Eyes," has resurfaced online and caused Haddish and Spears to receive harsh pushback from the public. Spears has expressed on his podcast that this may spell the end of his career while echoing Haddish's claim that this lawsuit was nothing more than a shakedown.

In new documents reportedly obtained by RadarOnline, John and Jane Doe want to discuss a settlement, however, after reaching out to the actors' legal teams, there hasn't been a response. Yet, they claim that while they have been ignored, Haddish and Spears “have instead chosen to reach out to my mother to get her to force my brother and me to settle.”

“My brother and I are amenable to Plaintiff Haddish’s desire to engage in mediation/settlement talks,” Jane reportedly stated. She added that she contacted Haddish's attorney to discuss the terms of mediation, which include the actress paying for the sit-down that “must take place in Las Vegas within the next two weeks.”

If mediation results in a finalized settlement, Jane requested that Haddish walk back on her statement about the lawsuit being rooted in extortion, "and state she never intended to harm my brother, mother and me." Jane also wants a public apology from Haddish, as well.

Haddish and the accusers' mother were reportedly once good friends, and it was suggested that after the actress stated she couldn't be of help with her entertainment career, things took a turn. Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee, a good friend of Haddish's, previously threatened to reveal the names of the accusers, resulting in backlash because they were minors at the time of their incidents.

