Tierra Whack Brings The Energy On "Body Of Water"

This summer Tierra Whack announced that she was retiring from music, but if that last week is any indication of where the Philadelphia rapper/singer is at musically, it seems like she may have hit the brakes.

Last Thursday, Whack dropped a three-song EP titled Rap?

Today, she followed it up with another three-song EP, titled Pop?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Highlighting Pop? is the project's first track, "Body Of Water."

Released alongside some trippy, seemingly 80s-themed visuals, "Body Of Water" is the perfect balance of speed and chaos, and showcases Whack's impeccable ability to skate over any type of instrumental, while weaving humor and witty references throughout. From Tom Brady to 2006 Honda Civics, "Body Of Water" has it all, including fans thanking Whack for making her triumphant return to music with a pair of flawless EPs.

Quotable Lyrics

You dig it like a ditch

If I paid you some attention you would probably be rich

Sucks to be you ol' gold digging b*tch

I’m running this shit like Drake with the 6

Check out "Body Of Water" below and let us know what you think down in the comments.