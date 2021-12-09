Tierra Whack Quickly Follows New EP With Another One, Titled "Pop?"

Philadelphia-based recording artist Tierra Whack recently made her return to music after teasing her retirement, dropping a three-song EP called Rap? One week later, she has followed up with another three-pack, this time leaning on her pop influences for Pop?

"[This project] happened by a mistake," said Whack during a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "My manager, every time we’re in the studio he’s like, ‘you know you’re like dipping into pop?' And I’m like ‘uh, really?’. And he’s like, ‘it’s just in you, you have to just let it live’. And I’m like ‘ok’. So, you know, we started getting different production from my producers J Melodic, KVYREN, and they were taking it there production-wise. So I’m like, if they’re taking it there, I’ve got to go with them."

The EP includes the new single "Body Of Water," which Whack says is about freedom. "I want everybody to feel free. I want everybody to love whoever they want to love, and just be who they want to be. Just don’t fight it. Whatever’s in you, feel that feeling thoroughly. Rock with that. Go with that," she said.

Check out Tierra Whack's new EP Pop? below and let us know what you think. Which direction do you think she's heading in next? Could we be getting a Rock? or Country? EP next week?





Tracklist:

1. Body Of Water

2. Lazy

3. Dolly