Tierra Whack Is Back With Her New EP "Rap?"

Philadelphia rapper Tierra Whack has officially returned with her new three-song EP, titled Rap?, which includes her new single "Stand Up."

The new project was announced earlier this week. It comes following the rapper's announcement this summer that she was quitting music -- clearly, that decision was premature and she's still going strong.

Rap? starts off with the new single "Stand Up," which is inspired by a conversation that Tierra had with JAY-Z about being the rap game's Joker. "You come off happy but there's a dark side," allegedly explained JAY.





This is the first project from Tierra Whack since her 2018 release Whack World, which put her on the map with eclectic visuals. As fans are still begging the rapper to come through with a full-length release, Tierra blessed us with songs that are longer than one-minute-long this time around, which is pretty special considering how short her previous efforts have been.

Listen to Rap? below and let us know which song is your favorite.





Tracklist:

1. Stand Up

2. Meagan Good

3. Millions