A range of emotions flowed through us all when we heard T.I. say that he accompanies his daughter, Deyjah Harris, to the gynecologist every year to ensure she's still a virgin. The Atlanta legend revealed that he asks the doctor to check her hymen to make sure it hasn't been penetrated, which is truly some disturbing shit. Social media reacted in an extreme manner with people like Iggy Azalea having a good laugh at the way her rival was being dragged. It appears as though even Deyjah herself wasn't too down with the remarks her father made during a podcast appearance, "liking" a number of tweets shading him. Now, Planned Parenthood is stepping in with a message for nobody in particular -- but we all know who actually needs to hear it.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Idk who needs to hear this but virginity is a made-up social construct, and it has absolutely nothing to do with your hymen," wrote the respected organization before going into a detailed breakdown explaining how Tip was incorrect in his way of thinking. "Whatever you believe, the fact is you can’t tell if someone’s had sex by checking their hymen."

The reactions keep on pouring in regarding T.I.'s virginity remarks, with the majority of which being negative. Planned Parenthood aren't the only ones attempting to educate the rapper. What do you think?