On Saturday, Tyler Perry hosted a massive party for the opening of his film production studio. Tyler Perry Studios covers 330 acres of land in Atlanta, boasts 12 sound stages and cost a whopping $250 million to build. The event he threw to celebrate this milestone was hailed as a gathering of Black excellence. Halle Berry, Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee, Patti Labelle, Beyoncé and many more were in attendance.

T.I. posted several photos commending the event and gushing about all the icons he had the honor to meet. In one of them, the DIME TRAP rapper is seen with his wife, Tiny, and two other women who he refers to as his "crushes": Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King. The caption for his photo reads: "Introduced my Wife to my crushes this weekend. Wish me luck... Eat ya heart out @lilduval (j/k... I had to say that to the idiots with more idle time than intelligence🤦🏽‍♂️) Thx & Congratulations again Tyler. Event of the century!!!"

The Lil Duval shoutout may have been to just rub in his face that T.I. had the chance to meet two of the most legendary television personalities. The comedian claimed in the comments that Tip's pic was "Photoshopped." Lil Duval also happened to be the host of the BET Hip Hop Awards that took place on the same evening (and in the same city) as Tyler Perry's launch party. BET was unfortunately robbed of many of the Black stars who opted for the "event of the century." However, DaBaby did appear at the BET Awards and make quite the splash with his outfit.