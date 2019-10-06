DaBaby is overflowing with confidence. One listen of his new album, KIRK, or any of his songs actually, will confirm this. When you have that much confidence, you can pull off any outfit you want. Well, at least you won't be scared to try. DaBaby went all in at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards on Saturday night.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Charlotte rapper pulled up to the the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta rocking a sleeveless Gucci suit. The suit has a traditional Gucci pattern in a reddish-pink tint and Dapper Dan logos patched onto the front and the back. DaBaby went shirtless under the vest, which left room for his new massive KIRK chain to be gloriously displayed. To complete the pimpish look, he included a cane and a bowler hat. It appears that this look was only intended to turn heads on the red carpet because DaBaby was later photographed in two other outfits that were much more conventional.

While DaBaby was surely comfortable with his attire, photographed smiling wide as usual, some Twitter folk had strong reactions. As Twitter is prone to do, it jumped to make comparisons. Many agreed that DaBaby resembled The Mask, the mischievous and charismatic protagonist in the 1994 Jim Carrey-film. Others also claimed they were getting villainous vibes from DaBaby's get-up.

Read the Twitter reactions below and read our review of DaBaby's new album, KIRK, here.