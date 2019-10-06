Every time Beyoncé posts one of her professional-grade fit pics, Instagram is at risk of shutting down. I don't think anyone takes the Insta game as seriously as Beyoncé. Actually, maybe Lil Uzi Vert, but I digress. Last night was the launch party for Tyler Perry Studios, the famous director's new 330-acre lot with 12 soundstages named after Black actors. Many stars were in attendance, including Oprah Winfrey, Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee.

The event probably came to a halt when Beyoncé stepped in wearing an extravagant gold dress. The dress is by Kuwaiti designer, Yousef Al Jasmi, whose signature style consists of body-hugging and scintillating gowns. Bey selected a gold one, which was also recently worn by Hustlers star, Keke Palmer. The Lemonade artist's hair was a darker shade of brown that usual, tied in a long braid trailing down her back. As if the outfit wasn't dazzling enough, she also rocked huge diamond earrings.

The party also served as a Destiny's Child reunion, as Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland were also spotted together on the red carpet.

In other Beyoncé news, she has been continuing to fight for the trademark to Blue Ivy's name in a legal dispute that has been going on for years now.