Stars may have descended on Atlanta for BET's 2019 Hip Hop Awards over the weekend, but the world will have to wait until Tuesday to watch the ceremony go down. Fans were able to catch some highlights of red carpet looks, and that Megan Thee Stallion took home the top prize for Best Mixtape, but finding out the remainder of the winners will have to wait.

In the meantime, BET hyped their upcoming ceremony by creating their "#BETInstabooth" where artists and entertainers were able to jump on the mic and spit a few bars off the dome. It wasn't a surprise to see the reunion of Junior M.A.F.I.A. at the award show as Lil Kim was bestowed the honor of receiving the I Am Hip Hop Award. The crew came together in the #BETInstabooth with radio host Big Tigger to show exactly why Junior M.A.F.I.A.'s still the clique.

The clip opens up with Lil Kim sharing a few bars before she quickly gets out of the way to let Lil Cease take over. He gives a nod to Notorious B.I.G. as the group hypes him up in the background, but he, too, doesn't freestyle for too long. To close things out, Big Tigger shows off his skills as well, but he doesn't end there. In another #BETInstabooth clip, Tigger continues with a longer rhyme to remind people that he's more than a radio show host. Check out the clips below.