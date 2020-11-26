For today's Thanksgiving holiday, T.I. is thankful for a few things. One of those things is his friendship with DJ Khaled.

The two musicians have been in the same circles for much of their careers in the business, always singing each other's praises when the time comes. T.I. doesn't hesitate to give somebody their flowers when they deserve them, which is exactly what he's doing right now with DJ Khaled.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Turning 45-years-old today, DJ Khaled is celebrating his big day surrounded by family, counting down the moments until tonight, which marks the release of Lil Wayne's new mixtape No Ceilings 3. Khaled has been tapped to host the project, which will be exclusively on DatPiff.

The King of the South made sure to send some thoughtful wishes to one of his close friends, celebrating Khaled's birthday on IG.

"Happy Gday to the most gifted, persistent, consistently positive people I know in this shit," said Tip about DJ Khaled, sharing multiple photos that they have together. "@djkhaled Thx for all you've done & all you continue to do. Here's to #Another1."

Khaled was thankful for the kind words, replying back: "Luv my brother ! Thank u so much ! Bless up."

A very happy birthday to DJ Khaled! Having a hosting gig on Lil Wayne's new mixtape is probably as good a gift as one could get.