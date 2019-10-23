mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ Khaled Staged A Meeting Of The Bosses On "We Takin Over"

Mitch Findlay
October 23, 2019 13:44
We Takin Over
DJ Khaled Feat. Akon, T.I., Rick Ross, Fat Joe, Birdman & Lil Wayne

It's called great music.


At this rate, it seems only fitting to highlight a different posse cut every week. Though the art of the sprawling collaboration has all but faded in recent years, there was once a time in which some of the game's biggest artists joined forces in ambitious and exciting crossover events. One of the biggest of the 2000s happened to come courtesy of a young DJ Khaled, at the time establishing his presence within the hip-hop landscape. It didn't take long for the eventual father of Asahd to ring bells, and before long he had managed to finagle a gargantuan roster of superstars. 

With a guest roster of AkonT.I.Rick RossFat Joe, Birdman and Lil Wayne, "We Takin Over" wasted little time in establishing a dominant tone. Fueled by the classic cries of peak Akon, Tip Harris set it off with a slick-talking, drawl-heavy flow; remember that this one arrived firmly in the midst of his era, and as such, the Troubleman was in peak form. Another standout is a ghoulish Lil Wayne, then in the middle of an unprecedented mixtape run. Though he'd go on to obliterate the instrumental on a solo remix of sorts, his "I'm insane" scheme was the perfect marriage of playful mischief and rabid hunger. Give this man beats.

Quotable Lyrics

Ah, I am the beast
Feed me rappers or feed me beats
I'm untamed, I need a leash
I'm insane, I need a shrink
I love brain, I need a leech
Why complain on Easy Street?
I don't even talk, I let the Visa speak

