DJ Khaled Staged A Meeting Of The Bosses On "We Takin Over"

At this rate, it seems only fitting to highlight a different posse cut every week. Though the art of the sprawling collaboration has all but faded in recent years, there was once a time in which some of the game's biggest artists joined forces in ambitious and exciting crossover events. One of the biggest of the 2000s happened to come courtesy of a young DJ Khaled, at the time establishing his presence within the hip-hop landscape. It didn't take long for the eventual father of Asahd to ring bells, and before long he had managed to finagle a gargantuan roster of superstars.

With a guest roster of Akon, T.I., Rick Ross, Fat Joe, Birdman and Lil Wayne, "We Takin Over" wasted little time in establishing a dominant tone. Fueled by the classic cries of peak Akon, Tip Harris set it off with a slick-talking, drawl-heavy flow; remember that this one arrived firmly in the midst of his era, and as such, the Troubleman was in peak form. Another standout is a ghoulish Lil Wayne, then in the middle of an unprecedented mixtape run. Though he'd go on to obliterate the instrumental on a solo remix of sorts, his "I'm insane" scheme was the perfect marriage of playful mischief and rabid hunger. Give this man beats.

Quotable Lyrics

Ah, I am the beast

Feed me rappers or feed me beats

I'm untamed, I need a leash

I'm insane, I need a shrink

I love brain, I need a leech

Why complain on Easy Street?

I don't even talk, I let the Visa speak