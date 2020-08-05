The hip hop world is about to welcome a new addition now that Zonnique Pullins and her boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy have announced that they're expecting their first child together. Zonnique, daughter to Tameka "Tiny" Harris and stepdaughter to T.I., revealed her celebratory news earlier today (August 4), but T.I. learned about the pregnancy while on the Zonnique's live Fox Soul show The Mix.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

On The Mix, T.I. said that if any of his kids were expecting, he would think it would be anyone but Zonnique. When she revealed she is with child, T.I. was speechless. Later, Tiny joined the chat and T.I. still seemed floored and couldn't believe it when Zonnique told him that she and Tiny had been exchanging messages about buying baby items. "Is anybody bringing my joint?!" he asked his team.

Of course, everyone wanted to know the gender of the baby, and five-months-pregnant mom-to-be Zonnique shared that she and Bandhunta Izzy are expecting a girl. She added that she thought wearing pink hair would be a hint but it was obvious that people didn't pick up on it. Everyone seemed excited at the news, but T.I. still had to take a few silent moments to process the fact that in just a few months, he'll be a grandpappy. Check out a few clips from the episode below.