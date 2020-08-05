Congratulations are in order. After rumors surfaced that Zonnique Pullins and her rap star boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy may be expecting their first child together, PEOPLE confirmed the news. Zonnique and Bandhunta Izzy, real name Israel James, have been dating for two years and despite their notoriety, they've maintained a low-key life outside of the spotlight.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

"It's something that will mature me and change in a great way," Zonnique said of motherhood. "Literally every year, probably for the past three years, this same rumor [that I was pregnant] had come out," Pullins tells PEOPLE. "This time I actually am pregnant. It's weird!"

Zonnique, 24, also shared that she's five months into her pregnancy and said it's been "really easy" thus far. "With it being my first time being pregnant, I had so many expectations and was thinking, 'Oh, it's going to be really hard.' I never really had morning sickness." The singer spoke about what it's been like during the pandemic and revealed that oftentimes she isn't able to share milestones with her boyfriend.

"It really sucks being pregnant during the coronavirus," she said. "At first, I'm like, 'This is the perfect time, like, everybody is locked in. I don't have to worry about going out. So if I want to hide it for however long, I can hide.' But when it comes to going to doctor's appointments, I go to all of them by myself. I ask every single time, 'Can I bring my boyfriend?' And they're like, 'No, only you can come.'"

"I'm hoping by the time I'm ready to have the baby it will be over with. But I'm sure it won't be, so I'll be in there with one person, most likely. I'm just trying not to get my hopes too high anymore." Because she has such a large family, Zonnique admitted that she didn't expect to be a mother so soon. She also stated that when she first found out she was pregnant, she was "sad." However, Bandhunta Izzy was excited to become a father once again.

Zonnique reveals her pregnancy to T.I. on the premiere episode of her talk show The Mix, and said that there is still a good portion of her loved ones who don't know. This is Zonnique's first child and Bandhunta Izzy's third.

